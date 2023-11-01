Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,466,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.5% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 847.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,947,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,986,000 after buying an additional 4,425,147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 45,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 589,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,778,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $247,263,000 after buying an additional 149,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 218,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.10. 1,376,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,003,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.