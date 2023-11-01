Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 9,987 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $91,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VTV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.44. 205,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,295,104. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

