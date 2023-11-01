Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 10,551 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,551 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.38. 18,558,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,032,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.03. The stock has a market cap of $643.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,065 shares of company stock worth $11,292,880. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

