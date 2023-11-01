Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 153,053 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 354.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $40,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NICE by 329.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NICE shares. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE traded down $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.58. The stock had a trading volume of 163,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.59 and a one year high of $231.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.