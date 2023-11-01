Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 274,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $33,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MU. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

MU stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.86. 6,756,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,401,401. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $66.42. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,848,307. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

