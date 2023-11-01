CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

CNA Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CNA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 21,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,338. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CNA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

