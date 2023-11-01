Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

CGNX stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,374. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.57. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $34.32 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

