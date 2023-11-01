Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.91

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.91 and last traded at $24.19, with a volume of 6311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMP. BTIG Research began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Compass Minerals International Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $990.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.73.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.21 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.91%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Standen bought 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

