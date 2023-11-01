Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.84

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 2935837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Get Compass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COMP

Compass Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $88,574.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,560 shares of company stock worth $482,435. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

About Compass

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.