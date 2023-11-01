Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25 to $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million to $410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 604,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,935. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $826.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

