Custos Family Office LLC Buys 297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Custos Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Custos Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $666,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 195,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.30. 380,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,489. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

