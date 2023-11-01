CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Increases Dividend to $2.00 Per Share

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

CVR Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CVR Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVR Energy to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.04. 42,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,692. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $41.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 74.46%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $144,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,692,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,571,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 149,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $5,246,524.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,049,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,388,413.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,379,033 shares of company stock valued at $154,031,842. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also

