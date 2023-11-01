Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 65000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cymat Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$13.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89.

Get Cymat Technologies alerts:

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 181.45% and a negative return on equity of 808.32%.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.