Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.00

Shares of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

