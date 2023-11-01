Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $945.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.55.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DCPH. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,348.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $491,942.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 in the last quarter. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 569,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 737.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 618,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 544,995 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.