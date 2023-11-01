Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 85.81% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Denny’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Denny’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 6,583 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 963,634 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,989.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $1,010,512 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 895,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Denny’s by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

