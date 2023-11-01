Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Shares Up 0.4%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as €36.75 ($39.09) and last traded at €36.52 ($38.85). 2,202,579 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.37 ($38.69).

Deutsche Post Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 514.19 and a beta of 1.15.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

