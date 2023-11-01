Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 23,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 41,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Trading Up 2.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.66. The company has a market cap of C$76.12 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.