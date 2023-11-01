Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.08

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.08 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 163277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,976.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

