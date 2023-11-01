DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50 to $3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64.

DT Midstream Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DTM traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $55.12. 314,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.12.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 40.13%. The business had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,150,000 after buying an additional 1,428,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $54,899,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 123.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,539,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after purchasing an additional 851,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 249.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 991,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 708,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

