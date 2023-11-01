DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY23 guidance to ~$3.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.45-$3.45 EPS.

DD traded down $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.04. 2,701,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,409. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $78.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DD. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

