Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.42. Approximately 10,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 4,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EBLU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.14% of Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund

The Ecofin Global Water ESG Fund (EBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ecofin Global Water ESG index. The fund tracks an index of water infrastructure and management companies listed in developed countries. EBLU was launched on Feb 15, 2017 and is managed by Tortoise.

