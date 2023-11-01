ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Trading Down 4.1%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.24 ($0.00). Approximately 6,970,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 5,016,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Trading Up 8.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.36. The company has a market cap of £3.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

