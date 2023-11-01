Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 33000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGT shares. Raymond James lowered Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Eguana Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.10 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$19.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 118.36%. The business had revenue of C$2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.50 million.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

