Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.37

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$38.37 and last traded at C$38.30, with a volume of 22444 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Empire and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.43.

Empire Price Performance

Empire Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$36.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Stories

