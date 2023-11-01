Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.16

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 7103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.95 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encore Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

