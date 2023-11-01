Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.71.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.32. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

