Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.70

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 82093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 price target on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on E

Enterprise Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.46 million for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 11.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.