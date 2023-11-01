Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,660,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,269,958 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.68% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,135,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,939,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.58. 281,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $203.24 and a 1-year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

