Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.70. Equitable shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 727,717 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitable

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Equitable by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,855,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 10.8% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 316,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 118,683 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Equitable by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,488,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,261,000 after purchasing an additional 190,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

