Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.42

Shares of Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 14701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

