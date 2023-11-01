Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.91. 87,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 183,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ETON. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.27. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

