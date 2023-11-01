Family Legacy Inc. Sells 285 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after buying an additional 1,384,023 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.24. The stock had a trading volume of 391,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

