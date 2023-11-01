Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Up 1.3%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 14,019 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Fidelity Magellan ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38.

Get Fidelity Magellan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Magellan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,988,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period.

About Fidelity Magellan ETF

The Fidelity Magellan ETF (FMAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to fundamentally-selected firms located globally. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FMAG was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.