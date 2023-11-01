Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) Trading 0.8% Higher

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.90 and last traded at $30.60. 18,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 14,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $108.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 7,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

