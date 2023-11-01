First Commonwealth Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,324 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at $283,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.