Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.43

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 53525 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the third quarter worth about $605,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 29.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

