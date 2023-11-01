Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 35,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 25,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
