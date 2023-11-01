Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 35,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 25,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 15.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 197,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 197,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 96,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 22,899 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

