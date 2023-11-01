Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.91.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $144,324.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,960.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 924,324 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,360 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.41.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

