GateToken Price Tops $3.86 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, GateToken has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $366.17 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00010914 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,911,029 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 94,911,029.0311466 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 3.79903711 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,759,945.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

