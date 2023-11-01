GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$3.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GEHC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.10. 894,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

