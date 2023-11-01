Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 401,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 119.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 250,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,316,000 after buying an additional 136,212 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,179,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after buying an additional 93,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. 1,172,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

