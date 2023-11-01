Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.00

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Glanbia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Glanbia Price Performance

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.7707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.75.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading

