Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $208.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Global Payments from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.20.

NYSE:GPN traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.45. 527,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.32. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,583,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

