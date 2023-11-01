Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.4%.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Global Water Resources stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $254.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Water Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Water Resources

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, for a total transaction of $135,839.21. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,125,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,379,806.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Stories

