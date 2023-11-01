Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Up 4.8%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 1,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHIH. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 562.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (CHIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Health Care 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the health care sector. The index includes A shares. CHIH was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

