Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.68

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 59006 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDEN. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $889.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $286.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.33 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after acquiring an additional 441,100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $12,175,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 75.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,057,000 after acquiring an additional 274,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter worth $11,251,000. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile



Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.