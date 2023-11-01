Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 156,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 105,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Great Atlantic Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03.

Great Atlantic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Atlantic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Atlantic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.