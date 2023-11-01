GS Investments Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.6% of GS Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,765 shares of company stock worth $5,441,703 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.09. The stock had a trading volume of 393,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,717. The company has a 50 day moving average of $556.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $246.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

