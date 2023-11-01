Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.02. 44,819 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Happiness Development Group Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Free Report) by 164.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,693 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.65% of Happiness Development Group worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

